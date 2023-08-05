Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s reign as tag team champions was moving along swimmingly with no signs of slowing down when, out of nowhere, the former turned on the latter and cost them the belts. She did so, according to reports, because Rousey is likely leaving WWE soon and she wanted to have a major match on a big show against her longtime friend and training partner.

So they booked an MMA Rules match between the two for tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

What would MMA Rules mean?

Well, quite literally they worked the match like it was an MMA fight. No pinfalls, you can only win by knockout or submission. So they worked a match like what it would look like if they were inside an Octagon, except at about half the speed, maybe even less. The fans really didn’t seem to be all that into it.

They made a point going into the match to note that Rousey had never been submitted in a WWE match.

She was submitted here, choked out by Baszler.

