We here at Cageside Seats dot com are admittedly big fans of LA Knight but even if we weren’t it would seem clear the Slim Jim Battle Royal was made to give the self proclaimed Megastar a reason to be on the card at SummerSlam tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

All signs pointed to him winning the damn thing, as he was one of only a few guys even promoted for it ahead of time, and he was the clear focal point of that promotion.

Well, a potential wrench was thrown into the ring when Omos made his return to television to get involved. He instantly eliminated multiple wrestlers to establish himself as a threat, if that wasn’t known already.

After quite a long run of dominance, everyone left in the ring decided to gun for Omos and only Omos, collectively getting him up and over and both feet planted firmly on the floor.

The final four came down to Knight, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. Knight took Reed out before Sheamus and Styles started duking it out. Styles ended up getting taken out when Karrion Kross stuck around to cost him. That left just Knight and Sheamus.

After a brief but fun little back-and-forth, Knight hit the big belly-to-belly from the top rope and then clotheslined Sheamus out of the ring to win the battle royal to a thunderous pop.

YEAH!

