Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions.

The rubber match came at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

You know how Lesnar matches go by now, especially when he’s facing a noticeably smaller opponent, at least relative to the Beast. He used a variety of suplexes to throw Rhodes all around the ring, smiling all the way. Later, he would knock Rhodes out of the ring and scream “stay down! Save yourself!” The ref would count.

And then Cody would climb back in the ring, slower each time.

“Cody, this is only going to get worse!”

And then another clothesline outside. Then another throw. Then, a pissed off Lesnar meeting him out there and hitting him with an F-5. “Tell him,” he shouted to Michael Cole. Just stay down, Cody.

But he wouldn’t.

The next time, it was an F-5 through the announcer’s table. And this time Cole actually screamed at him to “stay down.”

But, still, he wouldn’t.

Finally, he rallied. Rhodes used the steel post to attack Lesnar with, then the steel steps. Back in the ring, he hit a Disaster Kick, and then a Cody Cutter. He actually had the momentum. And then a Cody Cutter from the top rope!

For two.

When Lesnar returned fire, it was in the form of the Kimura. But, yet again, Cody battled to his way to the bottom rope and forced the break. But Rhodes’ offensive onslaught had an effect on Lesnar. He was also tired now. sure enough, Cody managed to turn things around and this time he got Lesnar in his own Kimura.

Brock, purple, screamed in agony, sweat pouring from his face. He still had enough to power his way out, slamming Rhodes to the mat.

Back to their feet, though, and Cody turned an F-5 attempt into a Cross Rhodes. And then another. And then another. And, bah gawd, a third.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

In a surprise, Lesnar gave him a huge endorsement on the way out, raising Rhodes’ hand in victory after a handshake.

