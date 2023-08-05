The story surrounding Finn Balor challenging Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship goes back a full seven years, to the two fighting over the Universal title and Balor’s misfortune of getting injured and vacating it after what was the biggest win of his career at the time. Rollins laughed about it.

The pain remained, and they got to settle up at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) SummerSlam premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Rollins even showed up in gear similar to that match all those years ago. Here, though, Damian Priest, Balor’s Judgment Day stablemate, loomed large with the Money in the Bank contract.

And wouldn’t you know it, he showed up late in the match.

But when he did, he absolutely rocked Rollins with a big right hand that set up Balor to hit the Pedigree for an impossibly close near fall. Then, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio hit the scene to cause another distraction, where Priest offered the briefcase to Balor to use as a weapon. He got upset and seemed to believe Priest was considering cashing in. It gave Rollins an opening to hit the Stomp.

But he only got two with it.

Still, he went out and took out Priest and Mysterio before going back in the ring to finish off Finn. Only Balor managed to come back with a head of steam and it looked like it was over after a Coup de Grace.

But he only got two with it.

Balor got pissed at Priest, so Damian again set up the briefcase for Finn to use and caused a distraction for him. Instead, Rollins hit Balor with the Stomp directly onto the briefcase and scored the pinfall.

What’s next for Judgment Day after this?

