WWE changing up Raw & SmackDown’s commentary teams again

WWE is shaking up the announce teams for its two main roster shows, and post-SummerSlam we’ll be hearing more of the company’s current “Voice”.

Variety got the scoop today (Aug. 5), hours ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer tonight in Detroit.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, who have been calling the action Friday nights on SmackDown, are moving to Monday nights and will take over Raw from Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick. That duo will still be working ever week, but on FOX where they’ll form a three-man booth with Cole, now pulling double-duty on both programs.

As an “individual with knowledge of the situation” told Variety one reason for the change is because the company is high on Patrick and thinks he’ll benefit from working with Cole every week.

While Cole is no stranger to Monday nights, having worked on Raw extensively — along with pretty much every show in the WWE line-up in his 25+ years with the company — this will be new for his broadcast partner. Barrett was just moved to SmackDown last fall after less than two years as NXT’s color commentator.

The moves go into effect with next week’s shows.

Earlier in the week, Kayla Braxton announced she was stepping down as host of the weekly show “The Bump,” replaced by Megan Morant. Braxton specified she was not leaving the company (or completely leaving that web/streaming talk show), just taking on different projects. Earlier this summer, WWE shook up their interviewer roles, moving Cathy Kelley to SmackDown with Braxton while Jackie Redmond joined Byron Saxton in that role on Raw.

