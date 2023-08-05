The Suit Profits have arrived

The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. were in the midst of a perfectly acceptable tag team match during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown when a team of two rushed the ring and started taking everybody out. Because of WWE’s unique production choices, it wasn’t immediately clear who it was that did this.

A debuting team? A call up from NXT? A surprise free agent signing come to wreak havoc on the blue brand?

Nope!

It was Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, absolutely dressed to the nines while kicking ass and taking names in a way we haven’t seen from those two in a while:

If it wasn’t clear their chat with Bobby Lashley was a fruitful one, and this is a new Street Profits, it became clear when they walked back up the stage and were greeted by none other than Lashley himself, beaming with pride, eager to link up with the two to show the world they’re now aligned.

The Suit Profits are here, folks.

This is going to be good.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week right here: