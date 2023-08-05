WWE takes over Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) for its SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring TRIBAL COMBAT, as Roman Reigns put the WWE Universal championship and his status as Tribal Chief on the line against Jey Uso in the latest Bloodline battle. Another featured match on the card will see Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes settle their differences in the rubber match of their feud. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will duke it out once more over the world heavyweight championship. Asuka puts the women’s championship on the line against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. We can’t forget an MMA rules match featuring best friends turned rivals Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Elsewhere, Logan Paul is back to wrestle Ricochet, GUNTHER puts the Intercontinental title on the line against Drew McIntyre, and a Slim Jim battle royal round out the card. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!