WWE takes over Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) for its SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring TRIBAL COMBAT, as Roman Reigns put the WWE Universal championship and his status as Tribal Chief on the line against Jey Uso in the latest Bloodline battle. Another featured match on the card will see Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes settle their differences in the rubber match of their feud. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will duke it out once more over the world heavyweight championship. Asuka puts the women’s championship on the line against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. We can’t forget an MMA rules match featuring best friends turned rivals Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Elsewhere, Logan Paul is back to wrestle Ricochet, GUNTHER puts the Intercontinental title on the line against Drew McIntyre, and a Slim Jim battle royal round out the card. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!
Aug 4, 2023, 7:05pm EDT
August 5
Watch the SummerSlam Kickoff show here
Featuring analysis of the main card, and more!
August 5
Becky’s making the best out of not being booked for SummerSlam
When WWE hands you lemons...
August 5
Baszler explains why SummerSlam feud allowed her & Rousey to shine [Exclusive]
We had a chance to talk to Shayna in Detroit ahead of her MMA Rules fight with Ronda, and covered how an MMA-style build brought out the best in both of them, if their WWE Women’s Tag title run was a success, and much more. Check it out!
August 5
SummerSlam open thread
This is your spot to talk all things SummerSlam!
August 5
SummerSlam results, live match coverage
Get complete results and live coverage of every match on tonight’s event from Detroit, featuring Reigns vs. Uso, and more!
August 4
Cody Rhodes reflects on 10 year absence from WWE SummerSlam [Exclusive]
It’s been eight years since Cody Runnels performed at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but it’s been a decade since he was able to walk out onto one of WWE’s biggest stages as Cody Rhodes. We asked him to reflect on his triumphant return during a media scrum Friday night in Detroit.