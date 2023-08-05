 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE SummerSlam 2023 start time, match card

By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) with its annual SummerSlam showcase, emanating from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
  • Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
  • Logan Paul vs. Ricochet
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Slim Jim Battle Royal

Enjoy!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats