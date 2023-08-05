WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) with its annual SummerSlam showcase, emanating from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's Championship : Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Championship : Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Slim Jim Battle Royal

