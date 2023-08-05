WWE SummerSlam is all set to take place tonight (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It begins at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Geno Mrosko: I just want Jey Uso to win the title so very, very much. My head knows it isn’t going to happen but my heart couldn’t want it any more than it does. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: This is definitely a time when it would make sense story-wise to book a title change. But we’ve said that at several points in this epic tale, and it hasn’t happened. I do think they could have told good stories if Sami or Cody had won, but I also can’t say they were wrong to stay the course. Same here. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: While it would make sense in the story for Jey to be the guy who dethrones his cousin given where this all started, it doesn’t make sense otherwise. We’re at the point that the person who takes that title off Roman needs to have some real credibility as a singles star. Jey’s done great work, but that aspect hasn’t been established. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: I will be so, so overjoyed if Jey wins— it’s the perfect climax to his story and pays off everything they’ve told us about who he is and what he does over the past several years. But Roman’s the guy and I’m not betting against Roman here. Pick: Roman Reigns

Cain A. Knight: Roman Reigns isn’t losing the championship at a non-WrestleMania event. Maybe Jimmy Uso returns from injury and blames Jey for what happened to him, preventing Jey from becoming the Tribal Chief. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: Roman Reigns will win but the story is how we get there and where we go afterwards. Jey Uso needs a place to go after losing this tribal challenge and the story as a whole needs to maintain momentum. The how is always the most important. Pick: Roman Reigns

Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

Geno Mrosko: I really don’t even know what to think about this entire program. I could see them branching off and doing a Belair vs. Flair feud proper and letting Asuka take the title to another challenger, especially if Iyo Sky is going to swoop in on this one. That’s actually what I’m thinking happens here. Asuka retains but Sky comes in to steal the title right after. Pick: Asuka

Sean Rueter: The EST shouldn’t win to continue her character arc, but I don’t have a strong sense of where they’re going otherwise. So, if she’s in the match and there’s doubt, I’m going to... Pick: Charlotte Flair

Kyle Decker: There’s only one Horsewoman that hasn’t put over Bianca Belair and that’s Charlotte. A title win here sets that up. Once again, Asuka is playing second fiddle even as champion. Pick: Charlotte Flair

Claire Elizabeth: As much as I enjoy Asuka’s work, Kyle is right here, she’s third wheeled in her own title feud. I’ll hedge my bets as compared to my colleagues here and say that Bianca’s gonna snap and go underhanded to get the title back and act like everything’s hunky dory after. Pick: Bianca Belair

Cain A. Knight: What better way to move Charlotte Flair closer to the all-time championship record than a quick title reign that ends in minutes thanks to IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract? Pick: Charlotte Flair

Marcus Benjamin: I’m with everyone else in that I see Charlotte winning. And then hopefully IYO cashes in and takes home the gold. Pick: Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Geno Mrosko: That seven year itch still won’t be scratched. Sorry, Finn! Pick: Seth Rollins

Sean Rueter: Put me down for “Damian Priest leaves with the belt after cashing in”, but if one of these guys wins a match before Mr. Money in the Bank hands over the briefcase, then... Pick: Finn Bálor

Kyle Decker: I still think Seth has a ways to go before dropping his title, even with the discomfort he’s discussed working through. And while I think I’d appreciate Finn winning the title to get that revenge on Seth that he rightfully deserves, I think this furthers the Finn/Damian rift instead. Pick: Seth Freakin’

Claire Elizabeth: Finn, buddy, pal, you’ve been real mad for a real long time, is your blood pressure okay? Maybe go and get a Xanax or something? I’m worried, is all. Anyway, I don’t think Seth’s inaugural reign should end just yet, so... Pick: Seth Rollins

Cain A. Knight: Damian Priest has a very interesting choice to make if Balor wins, but I don’t think Finn has what it takes to get the job done. Pick: Seth Rollins

Marcus Benjamin: The intrigue is what Damian Priest does. Does he cash in on Seth Rollins? I actually think it’s more interesting if he has to choose what to do against Finn. Pick: Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Geno Mrosko: I like Drew McIntyre but GUNTHER is just a cut above the rest. It’s time to knock Honky Tonk Man off the top of the mountain. Pick: GUNTHER

Sean Rueter: Because of the record chase, but also because when Der Ring General drops the belt they should have something bigger prepped for him. Right now they don’t, so... Pick: Gunther

Kyle Decker: Gunther is still the man. Drew could lose here and soon focus on Seth if he wanted to. Pick: Gunther

Claire Elizabeth: I just need to see Honky Tonk Man take one (1) chop from GUNTHER before this is all said and done. Just the one. That’s all. C’Mon. Please? Pick: GUNTHER

Cain A. Knight: GUNTHER is going to break the record for the longest Intercontinental championship reign of all-time, so he will retain the belt here. Pick: GUNTHER

Marcus Benjamin: GUNTHER. That’s it that’s all.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Geno Mrosko: Literally everything has pointed to Rhodes winning the rubber match, especially if the plan is still to go back to him come January. In the Vince McMahon days, this would have been a much easier choice. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Sean Rueter: Brock’s gonna kick his ass real hard. But this chapter of his story should also end with a decisive pinfall victory. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Kyle Decker: This is the final match of their story and it was always meant for Cody to get that big win over Lesnar. Maybe they’ll both bleed the hard way during it. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Claire Elizabeth: Cody wins and caps off another leg of his story on his way to winning the title his daddy never could. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Cain A. Knight: If Cody can’t finish the Lesnar story, why would anyone believe he can finish the WWE championship story? Regardless, Cody pretty much has to win after he was booked to look like a total chump on this week’s Raw. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Marcus Benjamin: This will be a fight and I can’t wait to see it. Cody has to win because he’s Cody and that’s the set up. But Brock won’t make it easy on him. Pick: Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Geno Mrosko: It doesn’t really matter, because they’re going to get this party kicked off the right away. The thing is, for Paul to really matter he’s gotta get some wins, and Ricochet is the kind of guy you can beat. Pick: Logan Paul

Sean Rueter: Earning this spot is Ric’s win. Gotta get the Media Megastar off the schneid. Should be #engaging, with lots of #moments you’ll want to #share! Pick: Logan Paul

Kyle Decker: I appreciate that Ricochet has a featured match on a Big 4 show and had crowds cheering him. But Logan Paul proved how good he is time and time again, in the ring and on the mic, where he still is heads above Ric. Pick: Logan Paul

Claire Elizabeth: Ugh. I hate that Logan is as good as he is,, but he’s good, and he’s positioned as a top guy and Ricochet is... uh... not. Pick: Logan Paul

Cain A. Knight: The YouTuber hasn’t won a wrestling match in over one year, so WWE made sure to pair him up with a flippy flipper mid-card guy he can beat. Pick: Logan Paul

Marcus Benjamin: So this match will be all about big spots and big moves. Logan Paul gets the W here because he’s not coming in for an L. But it should be a lot of fun and Ricochet will look better as a result. Pick: Logan Paul

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Geno Mrosko: It’s MMA RULES, so that makes this an easy choice. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Sean Rueter: [Insert Powers Boothe Tombstone GIF here] Pick: Shayna Baszler

Kyle Decker: Only because the rumor is Ronda is leaving. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Claire Elizabeth: All I have to say is WWE are cowards for making this generic MMA rules and not throwing five bucks to whoever they’d have to in order to get the rights for this to be UWFi or RINGS or BattleArts or whatever shoot style pro wrestling rules you might care to name. Or even just ROH Pure rules with the serial number fired off. Anyway, give it to the Queen of Spades. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Cain A. Knight: This one depends on Rousey’s exit date from WWE. If she is leaving right after SummerSlam, then Baszler will obviously win. But I don’t think Ronda is losing an MMA Rules match, so maybe she’s sticking around a little bit longer. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Marcus Benjamin: So I’m picking Shayna here because she’s killing it right now and her portion on the video segment shook me. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Slim Jim Battle Royal

Geno Mrosko: If everybody isn’t saying it, they should be. Pick: YEAH!

Sean Rueter: Doesn’t even matter who else is in it. Pick: LA Knight

Kyle Decker: I mean LA Knight has to win here, right? It’s not a big accolade but to give the crowd a chance to cheer him the whole way makes sense since there’s absolutely nothing at stake. Pick: ... with everybody sayin’ .... L. A. Knight (Yeah!)

Claire Elizabeth: I’m pretty sure I’d get in trouble if I tried to pick anyone else and I got rent to pay, so... Pick: LA Knight

Cain A. Knight: This match almost seems like it was created just to get LA Knight onto the card, so it’s reasonable to expect he will win it. Pick: LA Knight

Marcus Benjamin: YEAH! Pick: LA Knight

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?