More names revealed for Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam

LA Knight opened this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the final episode before SummerSlam tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, getting the fans good and riled up and ready to cheer him on to victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal that will take place at tomorrow’s big event.

Speaking of, Knight revealed a few of the names who will be in that match, though not a comprehensive list. He said there will be 25 total, but here are a few:

The names:

Sheamus

Karrion Kross

Grayson Waller

Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight

Santos Escobar

Matt Riddle

AJ Styles

The Miz

We knew about Knight and Sheamus, but the rest are fresh. It’s also a who’s who of the top of the current mid-card who can absolutely dabble in the main event as needed. A fine list of stars for Knight to throw out at one of the biggest shows of the year, is what I’m saying.

