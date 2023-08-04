More names revealed for Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam

LA Knight opened this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the final episode before SummerSlam tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, getting the fans good and riled up and ready to cheer him on to victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal that will take place at tomorrow’s big event.
Speaking of, Knight revealed a few of the names who will be in that match, though not a comprehensive list. He said there will be 25 total, but here are a few:
"LET ME TALK TO YA!"@RealLAKnight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/j9v0NbYurC— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 5, 2023
The names:
- Sheamus
- Karrion Kross
- Grayson Waller
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- LA Knight
- Santos Escobar
- Matt Riddle
- AJ Styles
- The Miz
We knew about Knight and Sheamus, but the rest are fresh. It’s also a who’s who of the top of the current mid-card who can absolutely dabble in the main event as needed. A fine list of stars for Knight to throw out at one of the biggest shows of the year, is what I’m saying.
Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show here.
