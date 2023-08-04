WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 4, 2023) with a live show emanating from Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, featuring the final build to tomorrow night’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertised for tonight: LA Knight goes one-on-one with Sheamus one night before they each try to win the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Also on the card: “The real Chief” Jey Uso will make an appearance as he prepares for Tribal Combat with Roman Reigns. We’ll also see Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair one more time ahead of their triple threat match for the WWE women’s championship at SummerSlam.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 4