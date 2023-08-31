Xavier Woods shares injury diagnosis, assures us he’ll be okay in very Xavier Woods fashion

The rumor mill churned out a report about Xavier Woods being legitimately injured in the sport where Drew McIntyre threw one of the Raw announcer’s chairs at him on this past Monday’s episode. Right around the same time, Woods was sharing the news himself on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after! https://t.co/ZBGd8qzYZS — Austin Creed ‍♂️DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) August 29, 2023

Whiplash induced by having an office chair bounced off your face sounds pretty bad, even if the prescription for it is only a week off from bumping around a ring. Between his tweet and the rumormongers, Woods apparently got a bunch of well-wishes from his fans. He tweeted (or I guess we’re supposed to say “posted on X” now... X posted on X? nah...) that he’ll be fine.

And attached a very on-brand “Hollaback Girl” edit of McIntyre inadvertently(?) hitting him instead of Viking Raider Erik with said chair:

Thank you for all the kind messages! But I’m gonna be ok so let us rejoice! pic.twitter.com/P0IBu9xqlB — Austin Creed ‍♂️DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) August 31, 2023

Love the quick cut to the main event moment when Trish Stratus threw a steel chair that hit Zoey Stark.

Anyway, get well soon Woods!