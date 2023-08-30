It looks like NXT needs Becky Lynch ASAP

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 29 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 614,000 total viewers, and scored a .16 rating among 18-49 year olds. These numbers are down from last week’s 720K and 0.19, respectively, for the Heatwave special episode.

It was reasonable to think NXT would have a tough time outdoing last week’s Heatwave numbers. However, this week’s demo rating and total viewers are each NXT’s second lowest numbers of the summer, only beating out the July 4 holiday results.

What’s the cure for these sagging numbers? More main roster stars! It sounds like Becky Lynch could be on her way to NXT soon, perhaps for a match against NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Then there is proven ratings draw Dominik Mysterio, who is advertised for a special referee spot on next week’s episode for a match of Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali.

If Dirty Dom isn’t enough to get the numbers back up, well, don’t be surprised if The Man comes around next.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.