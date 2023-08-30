Roman Reigns reaches an incredible new milestone as WWE’s Universal champion

Roman Reigns briefly went on hiatus from WWE during the earliest months of the global pandemic in 2020.

The end of that summer was a strange time in the wrestling world, not just because of the virus, but because WWE actually decided to book back-to-back PPV events on consecutive weekends at the end of August. Can you imagine a wrestling company making such an ill-advised decision?

Anyway, that’s when Roman made his return to WWE. He came back as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 for a run-in after the main event, and one week later won the Universal championship at Payback in a match against Braun Strowman and The Fiend.

The date of that match and championship win was Aug. 30, 2020. And as just about every WWE fan knows, Reigns has yet to drop the gold since that day. Today happens to be Aug. 30, 2023, so we have now reached three years with the Tribal Chief at the head of the table in WWE.

Reigns has since added the WWE championship to his collection of belts and become a part-time attraction. He’s so untouchable as the top star in WWE that the promotion even decided to create a new world title earlier this year, as a consolation prize for everyone else (at least on Raw) to chase.

I don’t think Bruno Sammartino’s almost 8 year reign as WWF champion is in danger of being matched by the Tribal Chief just yet, given he’s not halfway there, but it’s kind of crazy that we are even talking about that as one possible (very low probability) outcome here.

How much longer do you think Roman Reigns will hold onto the gold as the top star in WWE?