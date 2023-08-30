The Creed Brothers are finally reinstated in NXT

Back on the July 4 episode of NXT, the Creed Brothers were screwed over and failed to win a Loser Leaves NXT match against The Dyad. Many folks assumed this meant Brutus and Julius Creed were on their way up to the WWE main roster, but it quickly became apparent that the Creeds weren’t going anywhere.

They secretly returned to NXT one week later, hidden under masks, pretending to be part of The Schism. Their infiltration of the group eventually put them in position to kidnap Ava Raine and ransom her off for the chance to earn reinstatement to NXT. All they had to do to get back on Tuesday nights for good was beat The Dyad in a steel cage match.

That steel cage match went down on last night’s (Aug. 29) episode of NXT, where the Creeds were put in an immediate disadvantage before the match even began. That’s because The Schism jumped Brutus during his entrance, taking him away and locking Julius in the cage for an unfair 2-on-1 battle.

But wouldn’t you know it, Brutus returned full of piss and vinegar, smashing his way through The Schism and ripping the cage door off to join the fight in the ring. The outcome was inevitable at that point, with the Creeds scoring simultaneous pins on their foes to win the match and earn their way back into NXT.

You can check out all the highlights from that match, and everything else that went down on NXT last night, by watching our video playlist of highlights from the show:

