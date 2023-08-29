Kiana James earns NXT women’s title match next week

Tiffany Stratton may have visited Monday Night Raw this week to watch the main event match-up pitting Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, but before she can focus on potentially settling up with Lynch over their recent online spat, she’s got a new challenger to deal with in NXT.

Indeed, Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and Blair Davenport were all looking to stake their claim as the top contender to the NXT women’s championship in the main event of this week’s episode of NXT. So they got together for a Fatal 4-Way match, with the winner promised a shot at Stratton and her gold next week.

They had a chaotic match that garnered “this is awe-some!” chants from the Performance Center faithful.

WHO WANTS IT MORE?!



These four are already putting everything the line #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/F9xpHeoNHi — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023

In the end, after a long back-and-forth between Perez, Dolin, and Davenport, James surprised everyone by coming out of nowhere to pick at the scraps, pinning Dolin to become the new top contender.

Get complete results and coverage of this week’s episode of NXT television right here.