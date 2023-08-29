WWE books one more defense for Gunther before he can make history

Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental title run has already secured a place in the record books. Earlier this summer he became one of only five men to hold that particular championship for a year, and he’s been climbing his way to the top of that list ever since.

He’ll surpass The Honky Tonk Man for longest reign next Saturday when his hits 455 days. Despite a countout loss to Chad Gable on last week’s Raw (Gunther’s first since being promoted to the main roster after last year’s WrestleMania), it looked like it could be smooth sailing into history with no match lined up for this weekend’s Payback premium live event.

But even though it won’t happen on Saturday in Pittsburgh, the Headmaster of Alpha Academy will get another shot at Gunther’s belt — and ending his quest to break HTM’s record. WWE’s booked the rematch for Labor Day,

That’s one of two matches set for the Sept. 4 Raw. Viking Raiders will face Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre, as we continue to hope we’re reading the signs of a McIntyre heel turn correctly.

Excited to see if Master Gable can make history by denying Gunther’s quest for it?