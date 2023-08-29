Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins honored Bray Wyatt during & after WWE Raw

The loss of Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda wasn’t a major focus of the Aug. 28 Raw, but his spirit was definitely still felt on the second show WWE’s put on since he tragically died last week at the age of 36.

WWE brought back a few tributes from last Friday’s SmackDown, and I wonder if any of us will ever see an empty rocking chair and not think of the three-time World champion again. There were also new Wyatt memorials last though, and the ones that came from Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch really hit home.

Many performers wore armbands to remember their friend & colleague, and the World Heavyweight champ was wearing a “Windham” one as he opened his promo with a Firefly Fun House-era Bray catchphrase.

Astute fireflies also realized that one of the sideplates on Seth’s belt was significantly more Fiend-ish, too...

Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch wore a “Bray” armband for her main event match, and as she closed last night’s show with a victory over Zoey Stark was clearly emotional while raising it up to the crowd — and the heavens.

After Raw went off the air, The Man used the fact both of her rivals went through tables as the segue into a great story she told the Memphis crowd about her friend Windham:

Becky Lynch after the show, telling a story about how Bray helped her her first time in Memphis because she didn’t know how to set up a table #RIPBrayWyatt #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Tk5ze6Ddc6 — Tyler Rose (@TylerRoseTV) August 29, 2023

We’ll never not miss you, Bray. But it helps to know how loved you were.