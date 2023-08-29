We’ve seen very little of Jerry Lawler since he suffered a stroke back in February, his second in the last five years.

Updates we’ve heard about the 73 year old legend’s health since have been cautiously positive, but the only time we’ve seen him was in a brief video message during his friend & collaborator Andy Kaufman’s posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania 39.

Even with Raw — the show he helped call for more than a decade — in Memphis, Tennessee — the town he’s synonymous with for his years & years headlining and running “rasslin’” shows there — we didn’t expect an appearance from The King.

It didn’t happen on television, but we got one. It came during a commercial break after Sami Zayn’s loss to Damian Priest. Zayn & Kevin Owens introduced Lawler to his hometown faithful, who were ecstatic to see him.

That would be a nice moment at any point, but after the losses wrestling’s experienced over the past week it was especially welcome.

Hail to the King, baby.