WWE NXT results, live blog (Aug. 29, 2023): #1 contender Fatal 4Way

By Claire Elizabeth
WWE.com

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin, Kiana James & Roxanne Perez in a Fatal 4Way to determine NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton’s next challenger.

Tonight’s card also feature The Creeds facing The Dyad in a Steel Cage with reinstatement to the roster at stake for the Diamond Mine duo, the round-robin Global Heritage Invitational Tournament starting off with Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey & Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey, Eddy Thorpe taking on Dijak, Tyler Bate going one-on-one with Dabba-Kato, Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice battling Dana Brooke & Kelani Jordan, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 29

