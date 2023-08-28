Tag team title match official for Payback

Kevin Owens just returned to WWE television last week, and he’s already booked into a title match on the next premium live event on the schedule.

Indeed, WWE announced during Monday Night Raw this week that Owens and Sami Zayn will put their tag team titles on the line against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. That’s the duo who have been struggling to get on the same page for weeks now, and it’s only gotten worse since JD McDonagh has gotten himself involved.

Is this where Judgment Day loses a member? And maybe gains one too?

Stay tuned.

The updated Payback line-up: