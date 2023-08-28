The whole world tuned in to SmackDown to say goodbye to Wyatt & Funk

WWE said goodbye to both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on the Aug. 25 episode of SmackDown. And it turns a whole lot of people wanted to say goodbye with them.

Wrestlenomics reports last Friday’s episode on FOX was watched by 2,647,000. Among 18-49 year olds, it did a .78 rating.

Not only are both numbers WAY above the previous week, they’re SmackDown’s best in both metrics since the famous Christmas Day 2020 show that was inflated by its NFL lead-in. Not counting that, they’re the best since the Feb. 28, 2020 episode. Pre-season football has impacted the blue brand the past couple weeks, but Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston confirmed it wasn’t a big factor last Friday: “Only 1% of homes were affected by preemptions for NFL preseason games, as opposed to 6% last week.”

WWE obviously doesn’t want to have to run a show like this again any time soon (or ever, but that’s unfortunately not possible), so they’re not going to try to replicate this success.

They’ll have no mixed feelings about the benefits John Cena’s presence brings the next couple months. We’ll see how those shows do. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.