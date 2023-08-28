John Cena will be a regular on SmackDown for the next two months

John Cena is back on SmackDown this Friday (Sept. 1). We thought that was just a one-off related to his return to the ring during WWE’s one-show trip to India the following week, but the company just announced Cena will be appearing on seven additional episodes of the blue brand.

He’ll be doing community service work at each stop, adding to his record-setting number of Make-A-Wish visits with children & their families while back on the road with WWE. But the press release specifies he’ll be appearing “on” SmackDown, so it sounds like he will be on FOX each week.

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN 16-Time World Champion to Appear on SmackDown for Seven Consecutive Weeks Following Return on September 1 Cena and Make-A-Wish to Host Children and Their Families at Every SmackDown During His Return WWE today announced that John Cena, who returns to Friday Night SmackDown this Friday, September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., will also appear on Friday Night SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks beginning Friday, September 15 at Ball Arena in Denver through the end of October. Tickets are available for purchase via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. The 16-time World Champion will appear on following dates: • Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center • Friday, September 15 – Denver – Ball Arena • Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena • Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center • Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center • Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center • Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center • Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum Throughout his SmackDown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person. For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE Superstars. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe. As previously announced, Cena will appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, September 8. For more information on upcoming WWE live events, visit wwe.com/events.

Cena’s got free time with Hollywood essentially shut down during the writer’s and actor’s strike, and apparently doesn’t have the same reservations about working on a non-union show like SmackDown during those labor actions that we’ve heard Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might. WWE’s partners at FOX certainly will be happy, as the 16 time World champ’s presence will help bolster ratings during a somewhat limited television season — and give them something exciting to plug during games they broadcast at the start of the NFL season.

It will be interesting to see what Cena gets up during his extended run with the company. Eight appearances is more than enough time to run a program. It seems unlikely to tie into his tag match next Friday in Hyderabad, since that involves Raw stars Seth Rollins & Imperium, but we wouldn’t rule anything out...

Excited to (not) see John Cena every Friday night for a little while?