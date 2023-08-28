WWE had our curiosity when they announced the tournament to determine Heritage Cup-holder Noam Dar’s No Mercy opponent would feature a round-robin portion. That’s common in Japanese wrestling, and other international sports. In wrestling and elsewhere here in the United States, most of our tourneys are single-elimination.

How much of our attention the Global Heritage Invitational was going to receive depended on who was in the field. Over the past several days, NXT’s revealed the eight men who will be fighting for points over the coming month. And one name did get us pretty excited...

Actually, everyone in the field is talented, and should give Butch plenty of opportunities to put on the bangers fans have become accustomed to seeing from him on SmackDown over the past couple years. We’re still pretty excited to see former United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne get a solo spotlight on Tuesday nights as the latest main roster talent to appear on NXT for a spell.

All of that applies to this guy — whose Raw work has long proven he’s great at comedy, but who we’re always happy to see get a chance to show off what made him such a compelling in-ring performer in his pre-WWE days...

Here’s the full list of entrants for each of the tournament’s two blocks:

Group A • Axiom (Spain)

• Butch (England)

• Tyler Bate (England)

• Charlie Dempsey (USA) Group B • Joe Coffey (Scotland)

• Nathan Frazer (Jersey, Channel Islands)

• Duke Hudson (Australia)

• Akira Tozawa (Japan)

The Global Heritage Invitational kicks off tomorrow night on NXT. The first two matches announced will pit Butch against Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer against Joe Coffey.

Details on scoring are here. Let us know what you think of the field in the comments below.