WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 28, 2023) from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, featuring the brand’s final push to the Payback Premium Live Event happening this Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Advertised for tonight: Before facing Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage this weekend, Becky Lynch looks to take out Stratus’ protege Zoey Stark in a Last Woman Standing match. Elsewhere, Chad Gable works his way toward another shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther when he faces Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, The New Day battles Viking Raiders, Tommaso Ciampa goes one-on-one with Bronson Reed, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 28