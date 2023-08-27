WWE announces details of John Cena’s next match

John Cena returns to WWE television this week. He’s scheduled to appear on the Payback go home episode of SmackDown on Friday (Sept. 1).

The 16 time WWE World champion doesn’t have a match on this Saturday’s premium live event from Pittsburgh... at least we’re pretty sure he doesn’t. It is a never say never business, after all.

He will be wrestling on the company’s Superstar Spectacle show in Hyderabad, India the following Friday (Sept. 8), though. And WWE recently announced his match for that show.

Cena will team with current World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

It’s the second match announced for the show in GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, joining Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s Tag title defense against Indus Sher’s Sanga & Veer.

If it sounds house show-esque and tailored to the Indian market, that’s because it essentially is. Superstar Spectacle is being done as part of their media rights deal with Sony Sports Network in the country. It will be a primetime special there, but there are no plans to air or stream it live anywhere.

But that doesn’t mean it won’t show up as content wherever you get WWE Network in the future. Think you’ll check out Cena’s match when you can?