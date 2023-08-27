Seth Rollins paid heartbreaking tribute to Bray Wyatt at a WWE house show

Seth Rollins explained why he didn’t make the trip to SmackDown for Friday night’s tribute show for Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda and Terry Funk. But pro wrestling prides itself on its “show must go on” mentality, and Rollins wasn’t going to miss his booking at WWE’s house show in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Bray was clearly still on the World Heavyweight champion’s mind though — as he surely was for the rest of the locker room and the fans in attendance at the Show Me Center.

During his main event victory over Finn Bálor, Rollins used several of Wyatt’s moves and signature spots like the spider walk, the Mandible Claw, and doing this before hitting his own finisher.

Seth Rollins pays tribute to Bray Wyatt pic.twitter.com/7rrFQCwwFd — Burnham (@Burnham222) August 27, 2023

Afterwards, Seth asked for the house lights to be brought down so the fireflies could come out. He seemed to fight off tears as fans sang “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands”, then told them how even before his friend & colleague died tragically at the age of 36 last week, whenever he saw phone lights during his entrance he always thought of Bray. And now he always will.

Most of @WWERollins emotional speech after #WWECapeG #WWECapeGirardea tonight. During the match Seth did Bray's crab backstand and the Mandible Claw. pic.twitter.com/qoJShMUHNL — Karen Brickhaus (@LilithloveRoman) August 27, 2023

Rollins thanked the crowd, for being great all night and for being his therapist. He closed the show by telling them to “Follow The Buzzards”.