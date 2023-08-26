LA Knight channeled Bray Wyatt to set-up his match at Payback

LA Knight may not have gone over in his feud with Bray Wyatt earlier this year, but it was in his program with the late Superstar that many took notice of Knight’s charisma and gift for gab.

And as his star continues to rise, it was LA who got “the rub” of speaking about Wyatt in the ring on Aug. 25’s SmackDown — a show mostly dedicated to memorializing Bray and Terry Funk, another legend the wrestling world lost in the past few days.

It was a tough task, but Knight was up to it. He weaved just enough kayfabe into his eulogy to keep us in the fictional WWE Universe, while never letting us forget we were mourning a real person who left behind a lot of people who loved him, and a family that will never be the same.

It all built beautifully to a closing homage that continues his feud with The Miz and teed up WWE’s announcement of their match at Payback next Saturday (Sept. 2), with Knight saying:

“One more thing. Miz, a wise man once told me — next time you see me... run.”

This was one of many tributes to Wyatt and Funk on last night’s show, and one of three things added to next Saturday’s premium live event in Pittsburgh along with a U.S. title rematch and a Grayson Waller interview of Cody Rhodes.

Here’s the updated Payback line-up: