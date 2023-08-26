Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Shinsuke Nakamura revealing what he whispered to Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre doubting the future of his new partnership with Matt Riddle, and a tribute show celebrating the lives of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: The Miz

The Miz has received more TV time lately and also has a PPV match coming up next week against LA Knight. However, his loss against jobber Akira Tozawa on this week’s Raw is a reminder that Miz is currently closer to that level than he is to being the guy who once main evented WrestleMania as WWE champion. I’m not sure how much it really helps Knight to beat Miz next week at Payback, given that Miz couldn’t even put Tozawa away.

Stock Down #2: Candice LeRae

LeRae was completely steamrolled by Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on this week’s Raw, losing their match in less than two minutes, and being quickly cast to the side for an angle featuring Raquel Rodriguez.

According to the data at CageMatch, LeRae hasn’t won a match on Raw since she defeated Piper Niven in late February. That’s due to a combination of not having many matches during that time span, and never being pushed when she does get to wrestle.

Stock Down #1: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Given the lack of depth in the WWE women’s tag team division (especially following the recent knee injury of Sonya Deville), it seemed like Katana and Kayden had a decent chance of getting pushed on the main roster when they were drafted to Raw several months ago. But it just hasn’t panned out for them, even with Sonya out. WWE is trying to quickly establish Piper Niven as a force to be reckoned with as the new partner of Chelsea Green, and that meant feeding Chance and Carter to her this week.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Chad Gable

On this week’s Raw, Gable handed GUNTHER his first lost in a one-on-one match on the WWE main roster. The Intercontinental championship did not change hands because the victory came via count out, but it was still a big deal for Chad to get this win, given how long he’s tried to overcome being positioned as a lower card guy in WWE.

Stock Up #2: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens returned to Raw this week in Quebec to a thunderous ovation, and by the end of the night he pinned Dominik Mysterio with a stunner in the main event. Just like that, KO is right back in the main event scene on Raw without really having missed a beat.

Stock Up #1: LA Knight

WWE’s tribute show to Owen Hart in 1999 ended with the number one guy in the company, Stone Cold Steve Austin, coming out to the ring to give one final toast to Owen. LA Knight was essentially in that spot on last night’s tribute show for Bray Wyatt. He gave the final speech of the night to pay tribute to Wyatt, before wrestling in the main event. The commentators then gushed over how great of a win it was for Knight after he beat Finn Balor.

LA Knight is nowhere close to the level of Stone Cold Steve Austin right now, of course, but at least as far as last night’s SmackDown is concerned, he was presented as the number one babyface on the card, just like Austin was on Owen Hart’s tribute show back in 1999.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?