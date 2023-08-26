 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bray Wyatt remembrances and moth tattoos from Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman & more

By Sean Rueter
The Aug. 25 SmackDown provided a much needed chance for the wrestling community to mourn the deaths and celebrate the lives of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk & future WWE Hall of Famer Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda.

But two hours was never going to be enough, especially for the people who worked with and shared the ring & the road with Bray — many of them for a third of his all too brief 36 years.

Seth Rollins posted this message before the show, sharing his love for “unique cat” Windham, and explaining that his decision to not fly to Louisville, Kentucky for his friend’s farewell show was based on how Rotunda signed off their phone call after Brodie Lee’s death, telling Rollins to “go hug on that baby girl” — Seth & Becky Lynch’s daughter Roux.

Another star who will forever be tied to Bray Wyatt is Alexa Bliss. Getting to SmackDown proved to be impossible for her, which she explained in this message about how much fun it was to work with him and how his creativity changed the industry.

Chris Jericho is in London getting ready for AEW All In tomorrow, but at his Fozzy gig in Kentish Town he dedicated the weekend to Rotunda as the crowd sang “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands”.

Some video tributes didn’t make the air, but were shared online. Adam Pearce will remember Windham’s hugs and the laughs he shared with everyone he encountered...

AJ “Top Dolla” Francis spoke about how much Wyatt meant to him, even before they met.

Along with Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman was on SmackDown, and these pictures of the surviving Wyatt Family are worth even more than the proverbial 1,000 words when describing how this week has made many of us feel:

Strowman then headed to a tattoo studio, where like Rob Fee, Shotzi, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and many others he got some ink to remember their friend and the connection to Bray that they share:

Braun Strowman’s Instagram Story

We’ll close it out with this from someone who, like Bray, just has a way with words...

