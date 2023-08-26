A night of tributes

I would normally use this space to talk about something I found noteworthy and/or interesting from the week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown before putting up the playlist of videos WWE released from the show. There were things that happened that I liked enough to do so — Bobby Lashley spearing Butch out of his shoes and keeping his glasses on the whole time stands out — but this was a tribute show to two great wrestlers, great men, and it just doesn’t feel right to me.
Instead, I’ll just post the tributes WWE put together for them.
For Bray Wyatt:
Remembering Bray Wyatt#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/W7uoaAcjcj— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 26, 2023
For Terry Funk:
We take a look back at Terry Funk's illustrious Hall of Fame career#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BnJERmp4FA— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 26, 2023
Forever.
This was about as well as WWE could have done considering how little time they had to prepare for a show like this. There were many tributes and tears but the way they ended the show absolutely floored me:
The Fireflies are shining extra bright tonight.— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023
Thank you, Bray Wyatt. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/F2GQwY3byy
Every time I see a lantern now, I’ll be thinking of a man who once held the whole world in his hands.
Here are all the videos from SmackDown:
With love for all of you.
