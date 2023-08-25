United States championship match official for Payback

We learned just one week ago that Austin Theory would be next in line to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States championship, we just didn’t know when that would be. WWE went ahead and cleared that up on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Indeed, it was announced Mysterio vs. Theory will take place at the upcoming Payback premium live event on Sat., Sept. 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Theory earned this shot last week when he defeated LA Knight. He didn’t do it alone, of course, as The Miz helped provide enough of a distraction to allow Theory to score a roll up pinfall victory.

But a win is a win!

This will also be rematch, as Theory is the guy Mysterio defeated to win the title.

The updated Payback card: