WWE, The Rock, and the wrestling world pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) tragically died from a heart attack earlier today at the age of 36 years old.

Wyatt made his debut on the WWE main roster in 2013 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business, who went on to touch the lives of so many people. His peers noted as much when they reacted to the tragic news of his death on social media.

Here’s a sampling of what they had to say about Bray:

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted Triple H’s initial announcement, or in cases where the full message doesn’t display in the tweet, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their tweet.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

RIP Windham Rotunda pic.twitter.com/qGhcqAPBei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023

The Rock:

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023

Mick Foley:

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.

Bray Wyatt was such a lovely man to be around. He loved his family so much. I’m so sorry. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) August 24, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry and all his family. Rest well my friend.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 24, 2023

I’m trying to process this and can’t



Windham was a friend



I feel for his wife, his beautiful children, his parents, his brother, his sister and everyone else who knew what a incredible person he was. — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2023

Titus O’Neil:

“Heartbroken is an understatement to my feelings at the moment about this news. Windham was the consummate professional, the Ultimate Teammate and a Wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Friend and son. Always brought smiles. Me and my Family send our Condolences & Support”

I can’t believe this… Bray Wyatt was the reason I came to @WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans… working with him in Montreal & feeling that crowd reaction is one of my greatest memories in life.



The world lost a true artist, a good man and a great father. #RIPBray ️ pic.twitter.com/UhTFcpM1bK — Top Dolla (@AJFrancis410) August 24, 2023

Sonya Deville:

“I’m at a loss for words….I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family”

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

Ivar:

“This has totally gutted me. He welcomed us to the main roster with open arms and was so so so kind to us. I just don’t know what to say”

I’m in a loss of words … my heart aches for Windham’s family…. RIP Bray!!! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 24, 2023

Chelsea Green:

“What a horrible loss for his family, his friends, and the entire wrestling world. He was a creative genius and I will forever be influenced by his work.”

RIP Bray-

You will be very missed my friend. You always brought the locker room many many laughs. I’m grateful for so many special moments we shared at my ring this past year. I can’t believe this. The world only saw a glimpse of your creativity. This loss is immeasurable. — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 24, 2023

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/vq4bNANzgo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2023

