WWE, The Rock, and the wrestling world pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

By Cain A. Knight
WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) tragically died from a heart attack earlier today at the age of 36 years old.

Wyatt made his debut on the WWE main roster in 2013 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most creative minds in the wrestling business, who went on to touch the lives of so many people. His peers noted as much when they reacted to the tragic news of his death on social media.

Here’s a sampling of what they had to say about Bray:

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted Triple H’s initial announcement, or in cases where the full message doesn’t display in the tweet, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their tweet.

The Rock:

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

Mick Foley:

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.

Titus O’Neil:

“Heartbroken is an understatement to my feelings at the moment about this news. Windham was the consummate professional, the Ultimate Teammate and a Wonderful Father, Husband, Brother, Friend and son. Always brought smiles. Me and my Family send our Condolences & Support”

Sonya Deville:

“I’m at a loss for words….I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family”

Ivar:

“This has totally gutted me. He welcomed us to the main roster with open arms and was so so so kind to us. I just don’t know what to say”

Chelsea Green:

“What a horrible loss for his family, his friends, and the entire wrestling world. He was a creative genius and I will forever be influenced by his work.”

Finally, WWE made the following announcement in regards to Bray Wyatt’s merchandise sales on WWE Shop:

“In the wake of Bray Wyatt’s death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and his children.”

