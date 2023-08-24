Bray Wyatt’s cause of death revealed

Most of us are still in shock over the terrible news from a couple hours ago that WWE star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) died earlier today at 36 years old.

When Triple H announced the tragic news on social media, he did not state a cause of death, and asked that everybody respect the privacy of the Rotunda family at this time. Now, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has more information on the circumstances that led to Wyatt’s death; Bray died from a heart attack today, after battling COVID earlier this year.

I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues.



There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2023

“I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

Please join the staff of Cageside Seats in offering our condolences to the friends, family, and everyone else who is grieving right now over the death of Bray Wyatt.