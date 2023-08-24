Bray Wyatt is dead at 36 years old

Triple H posted the following tragic news on Twitter a short while ago, revealing that WWE star Bray Wyatt is dead:

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

After he was fired by WWE in summer 2021, Wyatt returned to the company last October at Extreme Rules. He went on to have one notable feud against LA Knight that culminated in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. Bray then kicked off what looked like a WrestleMania program with Bobby Lashley, but he was suddenly pulled from WWE television in late February.

Since then, multiple reports and rumors indicated that Wyatt endured a life-threatening illness during this time, and WWE was being very careful with his health. And now, he is gone.

This is awful news and it hurts like hell.

