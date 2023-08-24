IYO SKY won the WWE women’s championship earlier this month at SummerSlam when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bianca Belair.

Since then, Sky has successfully retained the belt on a couple of house shows, but she has yet to have a title defense on WWE television. That is, until tomorrow night (Aug. 25) on SmackDown on FOX.

Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair have recently been fighting over who should get the first crack at IYO’s gold. It turns out that it won’t be any of them, because WWE is giving the match to the LWO’s Zelina Vega.

Zelina defeated SKY on the Aug. 4 episode of SmackDown (the night before SKY won the championship) thanks to interference from Shotzi, so she does have a case for cutting to the front of the line for this title match.

SKY vs. Vega joins a SmackDown lineup that also includes United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match, as well as the return of Jimmy Uso.

Do you think Vega has any chance to win championship gold tomorrow night on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.