WWE and CM Punk pay tribute to the late Terry Funk

Yesterday, Mick Foley shared the sad news that wrestling legend Terry Funk is dead at 79 years old. It didn’t take long for many tributes and remembrances to pour in from the wrestling world for a man who is widely considered to be an all-time great in the ring.

There are two more tributes from late last night that I want to highlight today. First, WWE posted the following video on its YouTube page looking back on the incredible pro wrestling career of The Funker:

There’s also this video of CM Punk at AEW’s taping of Collision last night, speaking about Funk’s death while holding up a sign from the audience that said “Terry Funk Forever.”

CM Punk with a beautiful tribute to the late, great Terry Funk after his match on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/hisO4cWL7D — Assad (@CoverDriveCric) August 24, 2023

“Ladies and gentlemen, I love coming to work. I get excited every day to see two different generations, one that I’m in the middle of, Sting and Darby Allin...One of the big reasons I would say that I’m here, maybe that Sting’s here, maybe that Darby’s here...there’s a little piece of this man in each and every single one of you here today. I stand on the shoulders of giants, and today we lost one, Terry Funk. No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don’t have a religion, one thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as the people who looked up to you remember you and continue to tell stories long after you’re gone. My heart is heavy tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still smile because Sting is still here. Bret Hart is still with us, and damn it I text him every day. There’s a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way. Let me hear, one time, for Terry Funk.”

Please continue to share your favorite moments and memories from Terry Funk’s pro wrestling career in the comments below, Cagesiders.