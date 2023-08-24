Edge responds to rumors about his future with WWE

Edge recently revealed that the match he wrestled against Sheamus on last week’s episode of SmackDown in Toronto was the final match on his current WWE contract. As a result, a lot of fans are wondering what the future holds for the 49-year-old former WWE champion.

Last night, PW Torch reported that Edge told WWE what he wanted in a new contract but the company “declined to meet his request.” This was accompanied by speculation and rumors from within WWE that Edge is heading to AEW once he officially becomes a free agent at the end of September.

This was the big story wrestling fans slept on overnight, so Edge decided to address it head on this morning with the following video.

“Good morning everybody! This is how I look in the morning, it’s not pretty. But I needed my coffee for this. So, I woke up to a bunch of voicemails, texts, and everything from actual friends and family, wondering what’s going on, and concerned. So I just figured I better address it. There’s nothing going on. There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It’s my dream gig. It’s all I ever wanted to do. I didn’t come at them with some crazy contract or anything, and they didn’t deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do. The first time I had to retire it was forced, and this time the choice is in my lap, and it’s a lot harder. The WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career. A lot of people will say you should retire at WrestleMania, or this or that, but it’s not their career. Friday night was really special for me, and I don’t know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. And if we think we can, then great. But I need to sit with it. Just know that whatever it is that I do, whether it’s Percy Jackson, which is coming out soon, or it’s wrestling, or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun. And having fun at this stage in my life and raising my kids are the two most important things. So, hope that clears stuff up. I’m gonna go back to my coffee. See ya!”

Edge says WWE has offered him a contract extension, but he doesn’t know what he’ll do. For what it’s worth, he doesn’t directly mention AEW in this response.

When I first read the rumor about people within WWE believing Edge was heading to AEW, something didn’t seem right about it given the way WWE booked Edge’s potential retirement match in Toronto. If the decision-makers in WWE really thought he was going to the competition, he probably would have put someone over on the way out, just like Daniel Bryan did in 2021. If there was something to the rumor, it had to be lower level people in WWE talking about such things, rather than the people at the top who are actually booking the shows.

Edge’s explanation here makes a lot more sense. He doesn’t know what to do about his future and needs more time to figure it out, but he’s not ruling out any option on the table.

Now that you’ve heard Edge address the rumors about his future with WWE, what do you think his next move in pro wrestling will be? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.