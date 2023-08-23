Heatwave (and Dom & Rhea) get NXT back above 700K viewers

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Aug. 22 Heatwave edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 720,000 total viewers, and scored a .19 rating among 18-49 year olds.

The demo number is unchanged from the previous episode. The total audience number is up almost 6%, and gets NXT back over the 700K for the fifth time in the past six weeks. Both are above the same week in 2022, and the rating is better than for last year’s Heatwave special.

According to Spoiler TV, NXT finished third among cable originals. ESPN’s coverage of the Little League World Series led the way there with a .21 rating, followed by MTV’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta with a .20 in 18-49.

Next week isn’t a special, and perhaps most importantly doesn’t currently have an advertised Dirty Dom Mysterio match or segment. We’ll see if that changes. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

