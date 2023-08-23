Raquel Rodriguez returned to NXT to remind Rhea Ripley about their past

On Monday’s Raw, Raquel Rodriguez returned after missing the last several weeks due to Rhea Ripley attack. The WWE Women’s World champion also took out Rodriguez’s current tag partner Liv Morgan (in Morgan’s case, cover for a real injury), so she had plenty of motivation to kick Ripley’s butt.

Enough that she followed her back to their old stomping grounds in Orlando to crash Rhea’s mixed tag with Dirty Dom Mysterio against Dragon Lee & Lyra Valryria. Her appearance cost The Judgment Day duo the match, escalating hostilities ahead of her title shot at next weekend’s Payback premium live event.

As with Ripley & Mysterio’s continued presence on Tuesday nights, and the possible arrival of Becky Lynch, Raquel showing up is part of WWE’s plan to build NXT up as a brand on equal footing with Raw and SmackDown (so it can secure a media rights deal that’s worth is closer to the ones those shows get). But with Rhea & Raquel, there’s a lot of history storyline and behind-the-scenes history between those two at the Performance Center.

Something Rodriguez reminded the world about in her post-show interview:

Continuing to weave current and past NXT stories into these crossovers makes them feel less like a marketing effort, which should led to better television — and ultimately make them more successful as marketing efforts.

What a concept.

