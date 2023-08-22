Becky Lynch adds falls count anywhere match to her Payback week schedule

Last night (Aug. 21) on Raw, WWE officially announced Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ steel cage match for the Sept. 2 Payback PLE. Well, to the U.S. audience anyway — international fans were informed about it in highlight packages for the previous Monday’s episode.

That should be the end of Lynch’s months-long feud with the Hall of Famer (although, we’ve thought that before). It’s not the only loose end The Man needs to tie up in her program with Stratus, however.

Zoey Stark has been a pain in Becky’s side since she was revealed as Trish’s protege/sidekick at Night of Champions, even picking up a Stratus-assisted win over the six-time WWE Women’s titleholder back in July. So rather than rest up before her cage match on Saturday, Lynch set-up a Falls Count Anywhere match with Stark for next Monday’s Payback go home edition of Raw.

Also announced for the Aug. 28 Raw: Chad Gable continues his issues with Imperium after his countout win over Gunther. The Alpha Academy headmaster will tangle with Ludwig Kaiser, who continues to creepily attempt to recruit Maxxine for the heel group.

Sound like a good start for a big Raw from Memphis?