A new Kurt Angle documentary is coming to Peacock

During Raw last night (Aug. 21), WWE announced that a new documentary on Kurt Angle will premiere next Saturday on Peacock. Entitled simply Angle, the film’s Sept. 2 debut will coincide with that night’s Payback premium live event from Kurt’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

A commercial for the doc that aired on Raw indicated it will cover Angle’s amateur wrestling and WWE careers, and his personal struggles with injury and addiction. The Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer shared in the past that he and director Alex Perry produced the film on their own, and that their version focused on his amateur days. WWE acquired it last year and expanded that focus to include his time as a pro wrestler. The deal led to Angle streaming on Peacock, the U.S. home of WWE Network.

Angle’s appeared occasionally for WWE since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, most recently in a video tribute to Edge on last Friday’s SmackDown. No appearance was announced in connection to the new doc, but it seems likely Kurt will at least show his face in the arena next Saturday to pop the crowd while the announcers plug Angle.