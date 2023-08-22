What Shinsuke Nakamura whispered

While GUNTHER defending the Intercontinental championship against Chad Gable was a big part of the promotion for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Quebec City, there was also the matter of what exactly Shinsuke Nakamura whispered to Seth Rollins that had him so shook last week.

Well, we found out in yet another strongly produced video package that made Nakamura look as good as he has in years:

The angle here is that Rollins has a badly injured back and lives his life in pain and Nakamura is aware of it, so he knows exactly how to break him. It seems so simple but it’s an effective storytelling tool, and one rooted in something physical that actually helps lead into the match between the two, which is now official for Payback on Sept. 2 in Pittsburgh.

Who needs all the supernatural nonsense when you can have tried and true stories like this?

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: