Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez set for Payback

Rhea Ripley has been on television quite a bit as a prominent member of The Judgment Day recently but she hasn’t worked many matches. That’s partially because the women’s division on Monday Night Raw has been injured and/or dealing with special booking circumstances, to be kind about it.

That changed this evening in Quebec City when Ripley beat up Candice LeRae in what was a glorified squash match. That’s not what made it notable, however. No, what came next is what we’re here for:

Raquel Rodriguez hit the scene to show off the fact that she’s been medically cleared and will finally be getting that title shot they’ve long been teasing at the upcoming Payback event scheduled for Sat., Sept. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

