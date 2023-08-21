Kevin Owens returns to WWE television

Over the weekend, Kevin Owens returned to the ring to wrestle both in a dark match at Friday Night SmackDown and at WWE house shows. It made clear he was healthy again after taking some time off to heal up from a rib injury.

We knew, then, that it would only be a matter of time before he made his way back to television. As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait very long at all.

Indeed, Owens made his return to TV in the very first segment of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Quebec City. He got a thunderous ovation from the Canada faithful, who chanted his name after he fought off The Judgment Day while they were trying to jump his tag team partner, Sami Zayn.

It led to a challenge for a tag team match against Judgment Day. That’s likely for later in the evening.

Either way, KO is back and looking better than ever.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.