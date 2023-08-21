Chad Gable has been an unexpected — even if that shouldn’t have been the case — delight since joining forces with Otis to form Alpha Academy. He’s always been a supremely talented wrestler but there’s been just enough missing through the years that he never really got the big singles push.

In recent weeks, he’s been squaring up with GUNTHER and holding his own every step of the way. It all led up to this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Quebec City, where he got the chance to challenge for the Intercontinental championship. This match was also notable because GUNTHER came in just 18 days away from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s record for consecutive days as champion.

And then GUNTHER lost.

By count out.

Gable fought valiantly, managing to survive the usual aggressive assault from the champion. It looked like he would ultimately be overwhelmed but in the end he did just enough, with a suplex over the barricade, to keep GUNTHER outside for the count of 10.

So Gable won the match.

But that also meant GUNTHER remains Intercontinental champion.

Yeah.

For whatever it’s worth, Gable said he’s still coming for the title, so perhaps a rematch awaits.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.