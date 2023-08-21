Dana White says Ronda Rousey isn’t returning to UFC

Just after Money in the Bank in London last month, word started getting around that Ronda Rousey would soon be done with WWE. That explained her turning on her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, and the promotion rushing through a feud between the two so they could wrestle each other at SummerSlam.

After the latter match, she publicly stated she has “no reason to stay” in WWE, seemingly confirming she’s finished with the company. This led to rumors and speculation that a UFC return could be in the cards, enough so that Dana White was asked about it recently.

He shot it down immediately (via SI.com):

“There’s no shot. She’s accomplished everything she set out to do. ... “Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it. Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

White is a promoter, and money is the game. If Rousey decides she wants to go back, it’s hard to imagine he would shut her down. This seems to speak to the idea that she doesn’t want to and plans to live out her life on the farm with her family.

Hey, can’t blame her if that’s the way she goes. It’s a good life!

But we shall see.