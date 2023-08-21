 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Edge’s possible last match held SmackDown’s ratings against NFL

By Sean Rueter
For the second straight week, SmackDown was pre-empted in several major markets by NFL pre-season games. And unlike the Friday before, the Aug. 18 episode didn’t have Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as a counter-measure.

WWE made it a celebration of Edge instead, though. And along with the Rated R Superstar revealing his match with Sheamus was the last one on his current contract — and possibly his last before retiring again — that kept SmackDown’s numbers nearly identical to Aug. 11’s

Wrestlenomics reports last Friday’s episode was watched by 2,094,000, only 3K less than the Friday before. The .55 rating among 18-49 year olds was unchanged.

In addition to a solid week-to-week hold, compared to the corresponding week in 2022 (which also faced exhibition football) SmackDown was up a bit in total viewership and up significantly in the demo.

WWE’s bringing Main Event Jey Uso back for the final week of pre-season pigskin. We’ll see how he does against starters working off rust and reserves trying to win jobs. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

