Edge’s possible last match held SmackDown’s ratings against NFL

For the second straight week, SmackDown was pre-empted in several major markets by NFL pre-season games. And unlike the Friday before, the Aug. 18 episode didn’t have Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as a counter-measure.
WWE made it a celebration of Edge instead, though. And along with the Rated R Superstar revealing his match with Sheamus was the last one on his current contract — and possibly his last before retiring again — that kept SmackDown’s numbers nearly identical to Aug. 11’s
Wrestlenomics reports last Friday’s episode was watched by 2,094,000, only 3K less than the Friday before. The .55 rating among 18-49 year olds was unchanged.
In addition to a solid week-to-week hold, compared to the corresponding week in 2022 (which also faced exhibition football) SmackDown was up a bit in total viewership and up significantly in the demo.
WWE’s bringing Main Event Jey Uso back for the final week of pre-season pigskin. We’ll see how he does against starters working off rust and reserves trying to win jobs. In the meantime...
Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:
- Aug. 19 - 2.08 / .47
- Aug. 26 - 1.99 / .48
- Sept. 2 - 2.08 / .49
- Sept. 9 - 2.37 / .57
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
- Nov. 18 - 2.23 / .56
- Nov. 25 - 2.17 / .54
- Dec. 2* - 902K / .25
- Dec. 9 - 2.31 million / .57
- Dec. 16 - 2.19 / .52
- Dec. 23 - 2.38 / .55
- Dec. 30 - 2.63 / .64
- Jan. 6 - 2.26 / .53
- Jan. 13 - 2.33 / .55
- Jan. 20 - 2.26 / .55
- Jan. 27 - 2.54 / .67
- Feb. 3 - 2.38 / .61
- Feb. 10 - 2.47 / .64
- Feb. 17 - 2.38 / .58
- Feb. 24 - 2.41 / .62
- Mar. 3 - 2.45 / .59
- Mar. 10 - 2.32 / .63
- Mar. 17 - 2.26 / .59
- Mar. 24 - 2.22 / .58
- Mar. 31 - 2.49 / .69
- April 7 - 2.47 / .69
- April 14 - 2.27 / .58
- April 21 - 2.18 / .54
- April 28 - 2.47 / .67
- May 5 - 2.06 / .52
- May 12 - 2.15 / .56
- May 19 - 2.13 / .53
- May 26 - 2.16 / .52
- June 2 - 2.56 / .73
- June 9 - 2.28 / .60
- June 16 - 2.43 / .67
- June 23 - 2.35 / .61
- June 30 - 2.51 / .69
- July 7 - 2.56 / .76
- July 14 - 2.31 / .62
- July 21* - 1.23 / .36
- July 28 - 2.32 / .61
- Aug. 4 - 2.25 / .62
- Aug. 11 - 2.1 / .55
- Aug. 18 - 2.09 / .55
* Aired on FS1
