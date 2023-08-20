The next Premium Live Event on the WWE schedule is the Payback show set to take place on Sat., Sept. 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This will be the first Payback event WWE has held since 2020 when they were still in the ThunderDome.

We’re only a couple weeks out from showtime and just one match has been announced so far, and even that match was only announced in international markets.

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

These two haven’t been able to get through a match with each other, what with Zoey Stark getting involved constantly, among other issues. Their most recent non-finish led to Adam Pearce deciding the only way to get this resolved, without outside interference would be to put them in a steel cage. So that’s where they’re going.

Seth Rollins accepted Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge for a world heavyweight championship match, though WWE didn’t bother to say if it would take place on this show. All signs point to as much, however.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day is all over the poster for this event, and they’ve been running Monday Night Raw lately. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have been heavily involved with them as well, so it stands to reason we could be getting some mix and match there.