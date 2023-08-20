Finn Bálor can’t catch a break, falls to Seth Rollins in Ottawa

On Saturday night (August 19), Finn Bálor arrived in Canada’s capital city without the Judgment Day by his side for his World Championship match against Seth Rollins. His decision to come alone was especially odd since the bout was an Ottawa Street Fight. Yet despite the no holds barred stipulation, those in attendance saw more wrestling than fighting, as the two exchanged a wide array of offense and counter moves early on.

The intensity soon rose as Bálor seized control after a series of strikes with a kendo stick and a chair to the champion’s ribs. But rather than go for the cover, Bálor took a lounge break by sitting in the chair and propping his feet up on Rollins’ body like an ottoman.

After mounting a comeback, Rollins introduced a table into the equation, which got a rise out of the crowd. Following another round of back and forth, Bálor saw his best efforts come crashing down as Rollins put him through the table with a powerbomb before finishing him for good with a curb stomp.

The loss is one of many summertime failures for Bálor that began at Money in the Bank, bled over to SummerSlam, and continued through Raw, with his Judgment Day partner Damian Priest at the heart of those defeats, sparking rumors that a change may soon be in order for the group.